Song You Need to Know: Lizzo, ‘Jerome’

Lizzo’s major-label debut album, Cuz I Love You, re-introduces the world to a freshly evolved artist. While she launched her solo career years ago as a backpack rapper, the new album highlights the fact that Lizzo has since become a world-class belter, using the raw passion in her voice to unlock spiritual and emotional growth.

On “Jerome,” a standout from the tightly-produced album, Lizzo is let loose. Over an old-school R&B beat, she lets her self-actualization do the talking when it comes to sending a guy named Jerome on his way. The song is an excellent moment of stream-of-consciousness songwriting, similar to what Lizzo showed us with her 2016 track “Phone.” With “Jerome,” Lizzo narrates the thought process behind saying no to the man in front of her, wishing he would grow up and recognizing that it would do them both a favor for him to find someone better suited to handle his baggage.

This is not your typical anti-scrub anthem: Lizzo sees both sides with earnest charm. She’s fairly complimentary to the dude she kicks to the curb, recognizing that his “pretty face” can be too much of distraction while also staying firm on the fact that she deserves more than vague late-night texts. “Jerome” is a fair-game, grown-ass break-up song, wishing the best for both parties in the healthiest, sincerest way.