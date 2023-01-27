fbpixel
Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd And All The Songs You Need To Know

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
Lil Yachty on October 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

WELCOME TO OUR weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week Gorillaz deliver a smooth new jam, Lil Yachty gets romantic, and Blondshell rocks out, plus great new songs from Rosalia, Rae Sremmurd, and more. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify

Lil Yachty, “drive ME crazy!” (YouTube)

Rae Sremmurd, “Sucka or Sum” (YouTube)

Rosalia, “LLYLM” (YouTube)

Maesu, “SEX ON GPS” (YouTube)

Popcaan, “Skeleton Cartier” (YouTube)

Bas, “Diamonds” (YouTube)

Surf Mesa feat. Selah Sol, “City of Love” (YouTube)

Blondshell, “Joiner” (YouTube)

Samia, “Honey” (YouTube)

Maisie Peters, “Body Better” (YouTube)

Rowan Drake, “Elephant in the Room” (YouTube)

Sara Kays, “Fireflies” (YouTube)

Gorillaz feat. Adeleye Omotayo, “Silent Running” (YouTube)

Pink, “Trustfall” (YouTube)

Zack Bia, Don Toliver, “Hardcore” (YouTube)

Luke Combs, “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” (YouTube)

Vivi Rincon, “overflow” (YouTube)

Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers, “Dawns” (YouTube)

Eddie 9V, “Beg, Borrow and Steal” (YouTube)

Corook, “The Dog” (YouTube)

Rauw Alejandro and Daddy Yankee, “Panties y Brasieres” (YouTube)

Ava Max, “Sleepwalker” (YouTube)

DannyLux, “El Hombre Perfecto” (YouTube)

KSI feat. Oliver Tree, “Voices” (YouTube)

Zara Larsson, “Can’t Tame Her” (YouTube)

Twice, “Moonlight, Sunrise” (YouTube)

Bella Dose, “Mírame” (YouTube)

Tyla, “Been Thinking” (YouTube)

