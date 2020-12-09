Hear Lil Wayne Meet Lil Baby and Lars Ulrich Chat With Phoebe Bridgers

The newest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now podcast is a special Musicians on Musicians edition, drawing on our recent package of one-of-a-kind interviews. The show starts off with Lil Wayne revealing the secrets of his craft to Lil Baby, moderated by Dewayne Gage. Next up is an intimate conversation on songwriting and the bumpy course of the music industry between two artists who are already friends, Brittany Howard and Margo Price, moderated by Marissa R. Moss. Finally, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Phoebe Bridgers find an unexpected amount of common ground in a chat moderated by Kory Grow.

To hear the entire episode, press play below, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Phoebe Bridgers, the National, Dua Lipa, Alicia Keys, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.