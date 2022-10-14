fbpixel
Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Blink-182, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our revamped Songs You Need to Know playlist
We’ve reinvented our Songs You Need to Know franchise as a weekly playlist of the best new music — featuring the week’s biggest new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week we’ve got new songs by Lil Baby, Farruko, and G-Herbo, as well as a brand-new comeback banger from Blink-182, Lil Yachty’s latest viral smash, and a moving soul cover from Bruce Springsteen.

Lil Yachty, “Poland” (YouTube)

Blink-182, “Edging” (YouTube)

Lil Baby feat. Young Thug, “Never Hating” (YouTube)

G Herbo feat Conway the Machine, “Machines” (YouTube)

Bruce Springsteen, “Nightshift” (YouTube

Juice WRLD & Marshmello, “Bye, Bye” (YouTube)

Wonho, “Don’t Regret” (YouTube)

Sam De Rosa, “After the Tears Dry” (YouTube)

Farruko, “Viaje” (YouTube)

1975, “About You” (YouTube)

Tove Lo, “Grapefruit” (YouTube)

Girl in Red, “October Passed Me By” (YouTube)

Black Belt Eagle Scout, “Don’t Give Up”

Plains, “Hurricane” (YouTube

Miko Marks and the Resurrectors, “This Time” (YouTube)

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Peace and Love” (YouTube)

Lolo Zouaï, “Crazy Sexy Dream Girl” (YouTube)

Chesca feat. Villano Antillano and Corina Smith, “Activa” (YouTube)

Christine and the Queens, “La Chanson du Chevalier” (YouTube)

Madison Beer, “Showed Me” (YouTube)

Lila Ike, “Dinero” (YouTube)

Nino Augustine, “Noche” (YouTube)

Stray Kids, “Case 143” (YouTube)

Adeem the Artist, “Middle of a Heart” (YouTube)

PJ Harvey, “Run On” (YouTube)

