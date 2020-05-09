 Lenny Kravitz Remembers Andre Harrell - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Jodeci's K-Ci Remembers Andre Harrell: 'He Knew How to Make You Into a Star' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music Features

‘He Was Such a Wonderful Person’: Lenny Kravitz Remembers Andre Harrell

The rockstar reminisces on his early days in the New York scene, and working with Harrell and Diddy as they maneuvered their way to music industry success

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All
andre harrell lenny kravitz

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock; Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Lenny Kravitz had just woken up when he saw back-to-back notifications that rock ’n’ roll architect Little Richard and influential Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell had both died. “My God, I hadn’t even gained consciousness yet,” he says, calling from his home in the Bahamas where he has been self-isolating since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kravitz and Harrell had known each other for years through Sean Combs, whose career was developed under Harrell’s mentorship. Kravitz and Combs were neighbors in New York City as they were both beginning to rise in the music industry, living on 35th Street on Manhattan’s East Side. “As [Puffy] jokes, he used to come over and borrow a cup of sugar or I’d go over to his house to get some food,” he says.

Kravitz and Harrell kept in touch over the years. The last time they saw each other was at the MTV Video Music Awards last year. Kravitz posted a picture of the pair taken backstage at the event while paying tribute to his old friend.

“Andre had such a way of reading people and knowing people. He would sit with me and tell me things about myself that I didn’t see in myself,” Kravitz says. “He would just go on this whole thing, telling you about yourself and your vibe and what you represent. It was always inspiring to hear him talk and get his take on things.”

Both Harrell and Kravitz were born in New York, and Kravitz respects the impact Harrell had on how the city’s hip-hop scene transformed with Harrell’s help and guidance. “He really understood the culture and helped create the culture, obviously. He brought us so much legendary music. He was a great businessman.”

Of course, it’s their decades-long friendship that Kravtiz regards highest of all. “He was such a wonderful person. He was always the life of the party, always smiling, always in a good mood. He was wonderful to be around.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Andre Harrell, Lenny Kravitz

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.