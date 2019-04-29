×
Rolling Stone
Lauren Alaina Covers Cheap Trick's Surrender at Sound City Studios

Alaina visits the original site where the song was recorded – in the studio's bathroom

Rising country star Lauren Alaina travelled to Los Angeles’ iconic Sound City Studios to record a cover of Cheap Trick’s classic hit, “Surrender.” Alaina and her band — comprised of a guitarist, bassist, banjoist and drummer — gave the song their own country flair with amped up acoustics. “We kind of stripped it back and got to showcase what the song is and put a little Lauren Alaina on it,” the singer said.

Staying true to the original version of the song, Alaina even recorded her vocals in the studio’s bathroom – the same exact location where Cheap Trick captured their authentic sound over 40 years ago. “Every room sounds different, and every room can bring something different to the table… Sometimes you just gotta sing a vocal in the bathroom,” she said.

Alaina’s bubbly personality and enthusiasm to cover the song shines through in her performance in “B Studios,” Presented by Scrubbing Bubbles. Having grown up with a dad that loves rock & roll — and who influenced her to cover Cheap Trick at bars in her early years — she feels a deep connection to the band. “It’s just cool to cover one of their songs and I know I’m making my dad proud,” she said.

For more on Lauren Alaina’s new cover and to see the performance, watch the full video above.

