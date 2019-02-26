×
Rolling Stone
We Break Down Lady Gaga and Queen’s 2019 Oscar Triumphs

Rolling Stone Music Now podcast examines 2019 Oscar faves A Star Is Born and Bohemian Rhapsody

Brian Hiatt

Lady Gaga arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

The Oscars this year was a big night for both Queen and a certain pop superstar whose pseudonym was inspired by the band’s “Radio Ga Ga”: The Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and Lady Gaga’s Bradley Cooper-directed triumph A Star Is Born each took home Academy Awards on Sunday. Meanwhile, Queen’s opening performance with Adam Lambert and Gaga’s eye-poppingly steamy duet with Bradley Cooper on Best Original Song winner “Shallow” were among the highlights of the ceremony.

Recent episodes of our podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, closely examined A Star Is Born — from its long Hollywood history to the new film’s superb soundtrack — and Bohemian Rhapsody, with nods to to the movie’s fantastic recreation of Queen’s Live Aid appearance, along with its factual looseness and goofier moments.

To hear our discussion of A Star is Born, press play below or subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

To check out our full episode on Bohemian Rhapsody, press play below or subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify, and check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Fleetwood Mac, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, Gary Clark Jr. and many more – plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions and debates. Tune in Fridays at 1 p.m. ET to hear the show broadcast live on Sirius XM’s Volume, channel 106.

