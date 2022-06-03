King Princess Builds a Dream Mixtape and Uncomfortably Navigates Being Googled

Rolling Stone‘s recent digital cover star King Princess sat down with our Twitch host Charlie Cooper to discuss her new album Hold on Baby, pronouns, and her favorite music during a special “dream mixtape” segment.

Kicking off in her traditionally laid-back fashion, King Princess — real name Mikaela Straus — deftly handled the prompts with quick selections including Nicki Minaj’s “Yikes,” Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights,” and Lou Reed’s “Satellite of Love,” the latter a favorite from her vinyl collection as a child.

Straus wryly bemoaned, “I don’t listen to that much music to be honest, I’m definitely the wrong person to have this dream mixtape. It’s like a nightmare mixtape — that’s what I’m creating for you.”

Straus ultimately admitted that she prefers to watch various The Real Housewives series to unwind, including ancillary materials like The Bravo Docket, a podcast where two practicing attorneys dissect the various drama and legal woes of reality stars. Watch the full interview below.

Later, Straus upheld the skeptical yet game demeanor for a segment called “Google Me, Baby,” inspired by Hold On, Baby. Digging into questions springing from commonly searched terms, she was quick to joke about her relevance, saying “People are like, ‘has this person made an album? They’re like album, question mark?’”

On the topics of pronouns and gender, King Princess said, “I knew I was gay, but I think before I knew I was gay I just that I wasn’t necessarily — I didn’t fit into the body I was assigned.” She continued, “And as far as pronouns, I’ve never felt offended [by] the pronoun situation in my life. He. She. It. They. Xenu.”

She concluded jokingly, “Don’t refer to me at all. I don’t want to be referred to at all.”

