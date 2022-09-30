fbpixel
Kid Cudi, Don Omar, and 15 Other Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our revamped Songs You Need to Know playlist
Griffin Lotz for Rolling Stone

We’re reinventing our Songs You Need to Know franchise as a weekly playlist of the best new music — featuring the week’s biggest new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week we’ve got long-awaited returns from Kid Cudi, Paramore, and the Yeah Yeahs Yeahs, as well as new music from Quavo & Takeoff, Roddy Rich, and Don Omar. Check out the list below, or cue it up on Spotify right here. 

Kid Cudi feat. Don Toliver, “Somewhere to Fly”

Paramore, “This Is Why” 

Quavo & Takeoff, “Nothing Changed”

Smino feat. J. Cole, “90 Proof”

Don Omar and Lil Jon, “Let’s Get Crazy”

Freddie Gibbs, “Rabbit Vision”

Roddy Ricch, “Stop Breathing”

Bjork, “Ancestress”  

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, ‘“Fleez”

Tate McRae, “Uh Oh”

Arctic Monkeys, “Body Pain

LCD Soundsystem, “New Body Rumba” 

Lucy Dacus, “It’s Too Late”

Ciara feat. Summer Walker, “Better Thangs”

Show Dem Camp feat. Tems, “Live Life”

Caitlin Rose, “Nobody’s Sweetheart” 

The Beatles, “Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)”

