Kesha, Labrinth, Jack Harlow and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Kesha has a spiritual awakening in her first release in three years, Jack Harlow returns, rising R&B star Labrinth catches the feels, and Taylor Swift gets moody with The National.

Kesha, “Eat the Acid” (YouTube)

SEVENTEEN, “Super” (YouTube)

Labrinth, “The Feels” (YouTube)

Jack Harlow, “They Don’t Love It” (YouTube)

Coi Leroy, “Bops” (YouTube)

Jessie Ware, “Freak Me Now” (YouTube)

Bebe Rexha feat. Dolly Parton, “Seasons” (YouTube)

Big Freedia and Ciara “100 Dollar Bill” (YouTube)

Miguel, “Give It To Me” (YouTube)

Thundercat feat. Tame Impala, “No More Lies” (YouTube)

Y La Bamba, “Nunca” (YouTube)

Beach House, “Holiday House” (YouTube)

Annie Blackman, “The Well” (YouTube)

The National feat. Taylor Swift, “The Alcott” (YouTube)

PJ Harvey, “A Child’s Question” (YouTube)

Jess Williamson, “Chasing Spirits” (YouTube)

Joy Oladokun, “Somebody Like Me” (YouTube)

TAEYANG, “Shoong!” feat. LISA of BLACKPINK (YouTube)

Palehound, “The Clutch” (YouTube)

Peach PRC, “Kinda Famous,” (YouTube)

Until The Ribbon Breaks feat. Lucius, “Everything Else But Rain” (YouTube)

DefPrez, “Paper” (YouTube)

Khea, “Para Amarte a Ti” (YouTube)

Smokey Robinson, “Gasms” (YouTube)

Niall Horan, “Meltdown” (YouTube)

Xylø, “Super Sex Mona Lisa” (YouTube)

Upsahl, “Good Girl Era” (YouTube)

Mimi Webb and Finneas, “Last Train to London (I Won’t Look Back)” (YouTube)

Molly Tuttle, “El Dorado” (YouTube)

Curtis Waters feat. Shrimp, “Death Keeps Calling My Name” (YouTube)

Gaslight Anthem, “Positive Charge” (YouTube)

Lontalius, “Tangerine” (YouTube)

Shordie Shordie, “Better With Each Other” (YouTube)

Lucy Loone, “Sugarcane” (YouTube)

Chrissy Chlapecka, "Alpha" (YouTube)

Emotional Oranges, “Justified” (YouTube)

Four Tet, “Three Drums” (YouTube)