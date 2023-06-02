Karol G, Cardi B, Kid Cudi and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week a slew of hot tracks, including a top “song of the summer” contender from Latto and Cardi B, a fascinating pivot from Kid Cudi, and three big-hitter movie soundtrack singles to kick off the season.

Karol G feat. Aldo Ranks, “Watati” (YouTube)

Latto feat. Cardi B, “Put It on Da Floor Again” (YouTube)

Ty Dolla $ign, “Motion” (YouTube)

Metro Boomin’ feat. Swae Lee, NAV, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, “Calling” (YouTube)

Kid Cudi, “Porsche Topless” (YouTube)

Becky G, “The Fire Inside” (YouTube)

Bob Dylan, “Forever Young” (YouTube)

Foo Fighters, “Under You” (YouTube)

Gunna, “Bread & Butter” (YouTube)

Madison Beer, “Home to Another One” (YouTube)

Paris Hilton feat. Kim Petras, “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version)” (YouTube)

Alicia Creti, “Strange” (YouTube)

Bizzarap feat. Peso Pluma, “Music Sessions Vol. 55” (YouTube)

Between Friends, “What’s Up” (YouTube)

Kelly Clarkson feat. Steve Martin, “I Hate Love” (YouTube)

The Wild Things, “Paradise” (YouTube)

Sam Fischer feat. Meghan Trainor, “Alright” (YouTube)

Zolita, “Grave” (YouTube)

Boys World, “Me, My Girls, & I” (YouTube)

Rob Grant feat. Lana Del Rey, “Lost at Sea” (YouTube)

Blake Mills, “Skeleton is Walking” (YouTube)

Palehound, “My Evil” (YouTube)

Milly, “Not A Friend” (YouTube)

Joanna Sternberg, “People Are Toys To You” (YouTube)

Sam Haft feat. CG5, “Grow Up” (YouTube)

Becca Mancari, “Over and Over” (YouTube)

Burna Boy, "Sittin' On Top of the World" (YouTube)

Cole Gallagher, “Lines In the Sky” (YouTube)

Khloe Rose, “The Other POV” (YouTube)