What’s Up With Kanye’s MAGA Adventure?

Did it really happen? Was that actually Kanye West in the Oval Office, telling the president of the United States about his success with Adidas and advising him to ditch Air Force One for an “iPlane”? And did West really go on to explain that Hillary Clinton’s campaign slogan made him feel emasculated, whereas wearing a red MAGA hat makes him feel like Superman? (Superman, he made sure to clarify, is his favorite superhero.) And what does all of it mean for West, Trump, and our surreal political discourse? The new episode of our podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, asks these questions and more – to hear the entire discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift came out as a progressive, issuing an eloquent Instagram endorsement of former Tennessee governor Phil Bredesen for the Senate, while denouncing his Republican opponent, Marsha Blackburn. Rolling Stone’s Tessa Stuart, Brittany Spanos and Simon Vozick-Levinson join host Brian Hiatt on the episode to discuss West and Swift’s political moves, as well as the relative paucity of topical music in the Trump era, Katy Perry’s “purposeful pop” aside. (It’s possible, they muse, that after YG’s “FDT (“Fuck Donald Trump”)” in 2016, there was little left for musicians to say.)

