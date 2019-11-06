The Highs and Lows of Kanye’s ‘Jesus Is King’

How did Kanye West end up recording a deeply sincere gospel album a year after serving as creative director for the Pornhub Awards? Brendan Klinkenberg joins host Brian Hiatt for an episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast that traces West’s artistic and spiritual journey, while also digging song-by-song into the rich and sometimes frustrating music on his new album, Jesus Is King.

Klinkenberg, who also reviewed the album for Rolling Stone, explains the state of West’s career, the effects of his continued pro-Trump comments, his new right-wing fans, the birth of West’s Sunday Services, the story behind the album’s production (which wrangled Kenny G and the Clipse onto the same song), and much more.

To hear the entire discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

