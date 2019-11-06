 Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album: Rolling Stone Podcast – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Booker T. Jones Is Finally Ready to Dispel the Myths of the Stax Era Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music Features

The Highs and Lows of Kanye’s ‘Jesus Is King’

Rolling Stone Music Now podcast tackles the story behind Kanye West’s gospel album

By
Brian Hiatt

Reporter

Brian Hiatt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kanye West

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

How did Kanye West end up recording a deeply sincere gospel album a year after serving as creative director for the Pornhub Awards? Brendan Klinkenberg joins host Brian Hiatt for an episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast that traces West’s artistic and spiritual journey, while also digging song-by-song into the rich and sometimes frustrating music on his new album, Jesus Is King.

Klinkenberg, who also reviewed the album for Rolling Stone, explains the state of West’s career, the effects of his continued pro-Trump comments, his new right-wing fans, the birth of West’s Sunday Services, the story behind the album’s production (which wrangled Kenny G and the Clipse onto the same song), and much more.

To hear the entire discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr. and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.

 

 

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.