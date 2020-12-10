Song You Need to Know: Kacy and Clayton, Marlon Williams, “Your Mind’s Walking Out”

Earlier this month, the Canadian folk duo Kacy Anderson and Clayton Linthicum paired up with New Zealand crooner Marlon Williams to release their first collaborative album, Plastic Bouquet. Despite the LP’s inanimate title, there’s nothing fake about the music contained therein. Like much of Kacy and Clayton’s output — including last year’s Carrying On — it’s a record shaped by genuine human emotion. Williams’ sad-eyed introspection only elevates the proceedings.

Listen to “Your Mind’s Walking Out,” a strummed acoustic gem that finds Anderson and Williams combining their voices in a doozy of a chorus. “Time is on your side, though you’re looking like you’re barely alive,” she offers bluntly, with Williams’ reassuring harmony coming in just below the surface. His contribution is even more welcome when juxtaposed against Anderson’s vibrato, which, while angelic, is also rich in melancholy. Who knew there could be so much joy in being sad?

A video for the song further messes with hearts and minds by casting two dogs in the lead. When the pups are separated, a soul-tugging search begins. You cry! You laugh! Finally, you exhale. At only two minutes and change, “Your Mind’s Walking Out” is a roller coaster of a ride. But thanks to Kacy and Clayton’s longtime chemistry, and the new addition of Williams, it’s one worth taking.