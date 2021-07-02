 South African Star Kabza De Small's Key Amapiano Tracks - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next JP Saxe Enlists John Mayer for Performance of 'Here's Hopin'' on 'Colbert'
Home Music Music Features

South African Star Kabza De Small’s Key Amapiano Tracks

One of South Africa’s most-streamed musicians, Kabza has been instrumental to the rise of amapiano, a bright and jazzy house style culled from local sounds and global R&B. Here are six of his favorite tracks in the surging genre

By

Staff Writer

Mankaprr Conteh's Most Recent Stories

View All
kabza de small playlist

Don Holdings Group*

Kabza De Small is a foundational figure in amapiano, a subgenre of South African house music that’s taking over that country and poised to blow up worldwide. Alone and as a part of Scorpion Kings with DJ Maphorisa  — a super-producer with Drake and Major Lazer credits, whom Kabza once admired from afar — De Small has helped to elevate the genre to new heights in style and popularity. “He started a huge trend,” Maphorisa says of Kabza, with reverence. “Amapiano started as instrumentals in the beginning. [Kabza] added voices and then the whole game changed. He really played a big role to all the kids who are singing on Amapiano songs or rapping on Amapiano songs. That’s why I had to partner with him.”

Related Stories

Inside the Rise of Amapiano, the Genre That's Taking Over South Africa and Coming to a Dance Floor Near You
Watch a Lyric Video for Previously Unreleased Tom Petty Song '105 Degrees'

Related Stories

celebrity weed
High Goods: Celebrities in the Weed Business
Flashback: Tina Turner Covers Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson on Debut Solo Album

Here are six of Kabza’s favorite amapiano tracks.

 

Musa Keys feat. Sir Trill & Nobantu Vilakazi, “Vula Mlomo”
Kabza calls this “the song to get the people up and dancing.” It’s immediately arresting, with light drums that give way to delicate piano and sweet, comforting singing that becomes more urgent and frenetic with time.

De Mthuda & Ntokzin feat MalumNator, “uMsholozi”
The earworm vocals in “uMsholozi” don’t kick in until there’s only one minute and 45 seconds left of this layered dance track that’s been Shazamed over 126,000 times. They’re worth the wait. “‘uMsholozi’ is an amapiano anthem that ignites any environment,” says Kabza.

MDU aka TRP, “16 Inch (Dance Mix)”

At 5 minutes and 20 seconds, “16 Inch (Dance Mix)” is on the shorter side of the amapiano spectrum, where popular songs can be as long as nine minutes. Kabza calls it “everyone’s favorite viral song to lift [their] arms to and move [to],” and its virtual lack of lyrics highlight the prominent shakers and deliberate drums.

DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small & TRESOR, “Folasade”

Kabza does a little self-praise here, calling “Folasade” “a beautiful serenade.” The single from Scorpion King’s April album Rumble in the Jungle is sung in English by Tresor, a Congolese vocalist. Folasade is a Yoruba name implying honor and regality.

 

Kabza De Small ft Daliwonga, “iLog Drum”

Kabza says this song from last year’s album, I Am the King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust, is “a love letter dedicated to the root of amapiano, the log drum.” While Amapiano producers can create synthetic log drum patterns, physical log drums are slitted wooden or bamboo cylinders that may date back as early as the 6th century. 

 DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU ft Sir Trill, Daliwonga and Kabza De Small, “Banyana”

Kabza declares the title track from producer and DJ Tyler ICU’s joint EP with DJ Maphorisa “a summer anthem!” With its heavy pulse and catchy vocal cadences, “Banyana” can create a party wherever it’s played.

In This Article: amapiano, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.