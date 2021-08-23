Song You Need to Know: K Camp, ‘Tables Turn’

featuring 2 Chainz, and

“Do It,”

with Mykko Montana; a flurry of romantic cuts like

“What’s on Your Mind”

and

“Comfortable”;

and a viral hit in

“Lottery (Renegade).”

The Marietta-raised rapper spits like a big flexer with a soft spirit, and his most recent release, Float, activates both approaches. You can hear it in the difference between singles “Guts” and “Game Ain’t Free,” the first finding him blocking a hot girl who “do too much,” and the latter, in part, a plea for cuddles. One of the songs that best illustrates this dichotomy is “Tables Turn,” where Camp’s honeyed chorus goes from highlighting his, er, inherent attractiveness (“She gon’ let me in that pussy, that’s too easy”) to his deep loyalty to his friends (“Can’t give up on my guuuuuuys, that’s too easy”), interjected by observations on violence and strife.

His verses pick up the tempo, riding the beat with a balance of staccato bars and singsong raps. Produced by Bobby Kritical and vntg Jag, “Tables Turn” sounds like a perfect continuation of K Camp’s addictive last project, Kiss 5, with its tender and saccharine moods, but Camp leans into his pride too quickly and too deeply for you to mistake this for one of his sweeter tracks geared towards women he admires. Instead, “Tables Turn” is a love song for himself and his brothers, one where he celebrates his work, their bond, and the good times they deserve.