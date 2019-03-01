Song You Need to Know: Jonas Brothers, ‘Sucker’

It’s been a long six years since we last heard new music from the Jonas Brothers, and toward the end of their run, it seemed like they had already lost the muse that made them one of the catchiest, funniest and most-charming acts to come out of their class of Disney peers. It was clear they wanted to grow up: The promise rings were getting rusty, and their core audience was getting older. Within a couple of years, two of the three JoBros had scored hits that showed the inspiration they’d been sorely missing — Nick Jonas with “Jealous” and, particularly, Joe Jonas and his kindred spirits in the pop group DNCE with “Cake by the Ocean.”

But the Jonas Brothers were always built to be brought back together again. It’s all in the name and in their blood: They’re a publicly tight-knit family, as we all learned during their heyday. Even so, their first single since the breakup, “Sucker,” shows the ways all three of them have grown since their teen idol days. The eldest brother, Kevin, has two daughters with his longtime love Danielle Jonas, whom he married at the group’s height in 2009. Joe, the reformed playboy and onetime subject of some of Taylor Swift’s most iconic break-up ballads, is currently engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Nick, the baby of the trio, found a whirlwind romance with Priyanka Chopra, whom he married in December. With all that in mind, it’s only natural that they’ve ditched the sad-boy longing and heartbroken kiss-offs of their past so they can celebrate their respective loves with this catchy, delicious new song.

With assistance from Ryan Tedder, “Sucker” is an impeccably sweet-and-sour pop-rock tune reminiscent of the hits the JoBros churned out during their first go-round at being a band. Of course, they can be a little cheekier, sexier and more lustful now than in their wholesome youth. With less at stake now than when they first started thinking about attempting a more adult sound in their music as a group, the Jonas Brothers can have the type of playful fun that made them so likable in the first place.