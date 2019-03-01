Flashback: Jonas Brothers Play ‘Drive My Car’ for Paul McCartney at the White House

Back in 2010, the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Song recognized the brilliance of Paul McCartney. What better way to honor the Cute One from one of the greatest boy bands of all time than by having the then-reigning biggest boy band of that era show up to perform an early classic of his?

The event gave us a much-needed Beatles cover from the Jonas Brothers. Reportedly by McCartney’s request, the trio tackled the Rubber Soul classic “Drive My Car,” a catchy pop tune that also helped signal a more mature era for the Fab Four, as they dug deeper not only into their songwriting skills but also folkier, more experimental styles. The Brothers delivered during their time onstage; McCartney and JoBros fangirl Malia Obama couldn’t remove the ear-to-ear grins from their faces even if they tried.

It helps, too, that Nick, Joe and Kevin look like they’re having the time of their life. How could they not at a juncture in their career that proved to be their biggest commercially, as well as an artistic turning point, setting the stage for the members’ longevity beyond the group. They put the band on ice before they could write and record their own Rubber Soul, but now that they’ve returned, the possibilities are endless. Beep-beep, beep-beep, yeah, indeed.