 Joe Grushecky, Bruce Springsteen's 'That's What Makes Us Great': Hear - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Miley Cyrus Releases Raucous Live Cover of 'Heart of Glass'
Home Music Music Features

Song You Need to Know: Joe Grushecky With Bruce Springsteen, ‘That’s What Makes Us Great’

Blue-collar heroes call for unity and respect in a ringing rereleased anthem

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

Certain songs have a way of coming back right when they’re needed again. When Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers first put out “That’s What Makes Us Great” — a duet with Grushecky’s longtime champion Bruce Springsteen — in 2018, the fist-in the-air anthem didn’t resonate the way it does now. Grushecky knows it too, so he’s rereleasing the inspiring collaboration and the album on which it appears, More Yesterdays Than Tomorrows, via Cleveland International Records ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“That’s What Makes Us Great” is a call for unity, with the Pittsburgh rock & roll lifer making the case that the U.S. has always been great — no “again” needed. He sings of welcome immigrants, endless opportunity, and love conquering hate, before Springsteen steps in with a blistering indictment: “Don’t tell me a lie and sell it as a fact.” Arriving the day after the first presidential debate plumbed the depths of absurdity, the lyric lands like a cold, hard slap.

But while the song takes a defiant stand, its chiming guitars and marching drums underscore a hopeful tone. Change is coming, and it’ll be for the better. “Is there a difference I can make?” Grushecky asks, with Springsteen reinforcing our civic responsibility: “It’s up to me and you,” he commands.

“We need unity, compassion, and respect for all of our countrymen,” Grushecky has said. To many, that’s simple stuff, but sometimes you need two blue-collar heroes to drive it home.

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

In This Article: Bruce Springsteen, Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers, Song You Need to Know

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.