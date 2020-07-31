The Last Word: Jimmy Buffett on Hanging Out With Bob Dylan and the Dark Side of ‘Margaritaville’

I hear “Margaritaville” as a pretty melancholy song — yet at the same time you’ve built an entire hedonistic brand around it. How do you see that paradox?

I never thought about that when I wrote it. I started it in Austin, Texas, in a bar with a friend of mine who was about to put me on a plane to go back to Key West. And I finished it in Key West and I played it in the bar and people liked it. But you know, Ry Cooder said once, you never know what the public’s going to buy. And you never do. When we did the Broadway musical, they did it as a melancholy song. And, yeah, there’s a little melancholy. But, you know, the theme of Mardi Gras is Folly chasing Death — you got to have fun to keep the devil away.

You’re a Democrat, but some of your fans don’t seem to know that. What did you make of the backlash when you played a Democratic benefit in 2018?

I was surprised they were surprised! It’s no secret! There’s this thing called the internet; they could’ve looked it up. I know I have a lot of Republican fans, and I like the idea of music as the oasis where people can get together. Politics shouldn’t decide who you listen to.

On your new album, you sing, “Live like it’s your last day.” Is that good advice or terrible advice?

When you’ve had a couple of close calls — an airplane crash, a stage dive — you think you’re probably living on borrowed time. So I kind of do choose to live like it’s my last day. You never know. At 73, you’re losing a lot of friends, and it’s a constant progression towards … y’know, what’s there. Everybody goes at some point.

When was the last time you got to be out on a boat for a couple days or be on a beach for a few days?

Like, yesterday! I went paddle-boatin’ yesterday. And I’m going now! I see a nice little wave out there. When we finish this interview, I’m gonna go surfing.

And how would you like to be remembered?

“He had a good time and made a lot of people happy” would be good.

