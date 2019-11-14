Jessie J and Chef Sang Yoon Bond Over Their Shared Love of Cooking

British pop star Jessie J and LA-based chef Sang Yoon came together at his Culver City restaurant, Father’s Office, to discuss LA, music and their shared love of cooking.

Aside from the weather, Chef Sang says his favorite thing about LA is the diversity. “Every neighborhood is almost a different city,” says Sang, and he loves to draw flavor inspiration from each of them in his cooking.

The conversation then turned to their creative process, and why they love what they do. “My favorite thing about writing songs is the opportunity to put it into a time capsule and know it’s going to exist forever. It’s like a gift that never disappears,” says Jessie. For Chef Sang it’s about showcasing who he is. “My food is my expression of who I am,” says Sang, “and as a chef you’re very fortunate if you get to truly express yourself.”

Knowing Jessie’s love of cooking, Chef Sang invited her into his kitchen to build a plant-based burger, custom made just for her. Drawing from Jessie’s East London roots, the burger boasts rich Indian flavors: a Lightlife Plant-Based Burger topped with charred eggplant spread, plant-based coconut raita, arugula and a homemade naan-inspired bun.

For more on their conversation and the recipe for Chef Sang’s custom Lightlife Plant-Based Burger, watch the full video above.

