The Triumphs and Tragedies of Janis Joplin

Janis Joplin biographer Holly George-Warren shares untold tales from the singer’s life on Rolling Stone Music Now

Brian Hiatt

Janis Joplin

Paul Ryan/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

As a young woman in the early Sixties, Janis Joplin was pushing the era’s boundaries well before she ever recorded a note, whether she was hitchhiking solo to San Francisco as a teen or refusing to hide her bisexuality at a conservative Texas college. And all the while she was studying American roots music – in particular, blues singers like Bessie Smith (whose gravestone she would eventually help pay for) – and finding her voice. Holly George-Warren, author of the illuminating new book Janis: Her Life and Music, joins host Brian Hiatt for a new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast that runs through the whole story of Joplin’s too-short life.

To hear the entire discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

