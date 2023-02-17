Janelle Monáe, Lana Del Rey, And All The Songs You Need To Know

WELCOME TO OUR weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, the long-awaited return of Janelle Monáe, a frosty ballad from Lana Del Rey, the first Omar Apollo song of 2023, and great new tracks from Chimbala, Bully, and Sebastián Yatra.

Janelle Monáe feat. Suen Kuti and Africa 80, “Float” (YouTube)

Lana Del Rey, “A&W” (YouTube)

Omar Apollo, “3 Boys” (YouTube)

Latto feat. Lu Kala, “Lottery” (YouTube)

Niall Horan, “Heaven” (YouTube)

Skrillex feat. Missy Elliott and Mr. Oizo, “RATATA” (YouTube)

Bully feat. Soccer Mommy, ““Lose You” (YouTube)

Pink feat. Chris Stapleton, “Just Say I’m Sorry” (YouTube)

Flo Milli, “Nasty Dancer” (YouTube)

Chimbala, “Déjate Ver” (YouTube)

Bryana Salaz, “I’m Mad lol” (YouTube)

Beabadoobee, “Glue Song” (YouTube)

Caroline Polachek, “Smoke” (YouTube)

Polo G, feat Future, “No Time Wasted” (YouTube)

Don Toliver feat Lil Durk & Glorilla, “Leave The Club” (YouTube)

Brooke Candy, “Juicy Fruit” (YouTube)

Sebastián Yatra, “Una Noche Sin Pensar” (YouTube)

Anna of the North, “Swirl” (YouTube)

Maude Latour, “Heaven” (YouTube)

Spinall, “Give Me Love (feat. Niniola)” (YouTube)

Icona Pop Galantis, “I Want You” (YouTube)

Fetty Wap, “Tonight” (YouTube)

Gale, “Nuestra Canción” (YouTube)

Clinton Kane, “Dancing All Alone” (YouTube)

Juls and S.O.N., “Injabulo” (YouTube)

Bebe Rexha, “Heart Wants What It Wants” (YouTube)

Nessa Barrett, “Bang Bang” (YouTube)

Mimi Webb, “Roles Reversed” (YouTube)

Rema, “Holiday” (YouTube)

Caroline Rose, “The Doldrums” (YouTube)

Jonathan Terrell, “Falling Snow in Santa Fe” (YouTube) Trending Tucker Carlson Calls Trump ‘Demonic Force’ in New Legal Filing One of the Most Controversial Movies Ever Is Back in Theaters ‘If We Quit Trying, It All Goes in the Sh-tter’: David Crosby's Final Words of Wisdom This Christian ‘Prophet’ Backed Trump in 2020. Now He Says God Favors DeSantis

Kelsea Ballerini, “Leave Me Again” (YouTube)

BLOND:ISH feat. Madonna “Sorry” (Remix) (YouTube)