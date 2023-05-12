fbpixel
Janelle Monáe, BTS, Lil Durk, And All the Songs You Need To Know

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
Lil Durk
Lil Durk performs during "One Big Party Tour" at Capital One Arena on January 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Janelle Monáe gets sensual, BTS deliver for a sleek salute to our planet, Phoebe Bridgers lends vocals to new songs by Arlo Parks and Rob Moose, and Lil Durk celebrates his long-odds success with the help of J. Cole.

Janelle Monáe, “Lipstick Lover” (YouTube)

BTS, “The Planet” (YouTube)

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life” (YouTube)

Arlo Parks feat Phoebe Bridgers, “Pegasus” (YouTube)

GALE, “La Mitad” (YouTube)

G Flip, “Be Your Man” (YouTube)

Jorja Smith, “Little Things” (YouTube)

Jonas Brothers, “Summer Baby” (YouTube)

Killer Mike, “Motherless” (YouTube)

Duff McKagan, “This Is the Song” (YouTube)

Rachel Platten, “Girls” (YouTube)

Victoria Monet feat. Buju Banton, “Party Girls” (YouTube)

Remi Wolf, “Prescription” (YouTube)

Aespa, “Spicy” (YouTube)

Durry, ​​”Who’s Laughing Now” (YouTube)

Rob Moose feat. Phoebe Bridgers, “Wasted” (YouTube)

Overmono, “Feelings Plain” (YouTube)

Jean Dawson, “Youth+” (YouTube)

Softee, “Grief” (YouTube)

Kelsy Karter and the Heroines, “Love Goes On” (YouTube)

Alemeda, “Ur So Full of It” (YouTube)

Josh Levi, “See Low” (YouTube)

LØLØ, “omg” (YouTube)

Lori McKenna feat. Hillary Lindsey, “Killing Me” (YouTube)

Sunny Sweeney, Miko Marks, Rissi Palmer, and Tami Neilson, “Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right” (YouTube)

Margo Cilker, “Lowland Trail” (YouTube)

