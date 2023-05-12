Janelle Monáe, BTS, Lil Durk, And All the Songs You Need To Know

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Janelle Monáe gets sensual, BTS deliver for a sleek salute to our planet, Phoebe Bridgers lends vocals to new songs by Arlo Parks and Rob Moose, and Lil Durk celebrates his long-odds success with the help of J. Cole.

Janelle Monáe, “Lipstick Lover” (YouTube)

BTS, “The Planet” (YouTube)

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life” (YouTube)

Arlo Parks feat Phoebe Bridgers, “Pegasus” (YouTube)

GALE, “La Mitad” (YouTube)

G Flip, “Be Your Man” (YouTube)

Jorja Smith, “Little Things” (YouTube)

Jonas Brothers, “Summer Baby” (YouTube)

Killer Mike, “Motherless” (YouTube)

Duff McKagan, “This Is the Song” (YouTube)

Rachel Platten, “Girls” (YouTube)

Victoria Monet feat. Buju Banton, “Party Girls” (YouTube)

Remi Wolf, “Prescription” (YouTube)

Aespa, “Spicy” (YouTube)

Durry, ​​”Who’s Laughing Now” (YouTube)

Rob Moose feat. Phoebe Bridgers, “Wasted” (YouTube)

Overmono, “Feelings Plain” (YouTube)

Jean Dawson, “Youth+” (YouTube)

Softee, “Grief” (YouTube)

Kelsy Karter and the Heroines, “Love Goes On” (YouTube)

Alemeda, “Ur So Full of It” (YouTube)

Josh Levi, “See Low” (YouTube)

LØLØ, “omg” (YouTube)

Lori McKenna feat. Hillary Lindsey, “Killing Me” (YouTube) Trending ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Is Toxic Behind the Scenes, Staffers Say ‘You Don’t Actually Have Any Facts’: Even Fox Isn't Buying GOP’s Claims About Biden's Foreign Business Dealings Dolly Parton Debuts New Rock Song 'World on Fire' at 2023 ACM Awards Jimmie Allen Out of CMA Fest, Suspended by Label Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Sunny Sweeney, Miko Marks, Rissi Palmer, and Tami Neilson, “Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right” (YouTube)

Margo Cilker, “Lowland Trail” (YouTube)