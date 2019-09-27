How Linda Ronstadt Ruled the 1970s: Hear Our New Podcast

Longtime Linda Ronstadt manager and producer Peter Asher joins host Brian Hiatt to offer an intimate look at the singer’s music on a new episode of our podcast Rolling Stone Music Now. Rolling Stone’s David Browne and Angie Martoccio (who recently interviewed Ronstadt) also join our panel to trace one of the most unique careers in Seventies music, as well-chronicled in the pages of Rolling Stone and in the new documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice. “People are to some extent reassessing Linda’s genius and realizing just how good she was,” says Asher. “I have no qualms about saying, with all respect to the incredibly wonderful singers I’ve worked with, just as a singer, as an interpreter of songs, Linda is the best singer I’ve ever worked with in my life.”

