Will Hollywood Biopics Save Rock?

In its earliest days, rock got a boost from the movies, starting with 1955’s Blackboard Jungle. Now, in an era when guitar-based music has moved pretty far from the center of the culture, the movies just can’t quit the genre. In the wake of Bohemian Rhapsody, more and more rock-themed films are heading theaters and streaming services, from the Mötley Crüe story in The Dirt on Netflix to May 31st’s Elton John biopic to August 14th’s tale of a British-Pakistani Springsteen fan, Blinded by the Light. In the latest episode of our podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, host Brian Hiatt and Andy Greene discuss what it all means, what biopics are to come, whether a new generation will rediscover rock through the movies, and take a close look at The Dirt.

