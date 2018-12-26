×
Rolling Stone
Look Back on the Year in Hip-Hop With 'Rolling Stone Music Now'

Podcast episode also delves into the year’s triumphs, feuds and controversies, from Nicki Minaj’s battles to the dark story of Tekashi 6ix9ine

Brian Hiatt

From Cardi B to Drake and Travis Scott, the story of how rap ruled yet another year in music

Rolling Stone’s Charles Holmes and Brendan Klinkenberg sat down in our SiriusXM studio to look back on an eventful year in hip-hop, from Drake’s never-ending dominance to the continued ascension of Cardi B and our latest cover star, Travis Scott. Rap’s generational battle continued but, as Klinkenberg points out, “the kids won” — an outcome that was always inevitable. The episode also delves into the year’s triumphs, feuds and controversies, from Nicki Minaj’s battles to the dark story of Tekashi 6ix9ine, and explains how the rise of streaming keeps changing everything. To hear the whole discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Also check out our recent deep dive on Kanye West’s MAGA-riffic year, which breaks down his dumbfounding Oval Office visit:

Listen to our celebration of the life and music of Mac Miller, who died in September at the age of 26:

From our archives, a history-packed interview with Ice Cube about the formation of N.W.A. and the birth of gangsta rap:

And hear our interview with Questlove, where he explains some secrets of creativity and talks about everyone from Jay-Z and Stevie Wonder to Meg White and D’Angelo:

Download and subscribe to Rolling Stone Music Nowhosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify, and check out two years worth of episodes, including interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Julian Casablancas, Fleetwood Mac, Donald Fagen, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson and many more. Tune in Fridays at 1 p.m. ET to hear the show broadcast live on Sirius XM’s Volume, channel 106.

