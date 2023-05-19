H.E.R., Lana Del Rey, Bad Bunny, And All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, H.E.R. returns with a triumphant single, Lana Del Rey gives into fanfare with the surprise release of a B-side, Bad Bunny experiments with a new genre, Post Malone doesn’t want the party to end and KAYTRAMINÉ set the sound of the summer.

H.E.R., “The Journey” (YouTube)

Bad Bunny, “Where She Goes” (YouTube)

KAYTRAMINÉ, “Sossaup” (YouTube)

Summer Walker feat. Childish Gambino, “New Type” (YouTube)

Kesha, “Hate Me Harder” (YouTube)

Conan Gray, “Never Ending Song” (YouTube)

Lana Del Rey, “Yes to Heaven” (YouTube)

Post Malone, “Mourning” (YouTube)

Nicky Jam feat Feid, “69” (YouTube)

Foo Fighters, “Under You” (YouTube)

Blur, “The Narcissist” (YouTube)

Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R., “I Won’t Back Down” (YouTube)

Juanes, “Cecilia” (YouTube)

Boys Like Girls, “Blood and Sugar” (YouTube)

Forest Claudette, “Two Years” (YouTube)

Chappell Roan, “Red Wine Supernova” (YouTube)

Morgan Wade, “Psychopath” (YouTube)

Gatlin, “When You’re Breaking My Heart” (YouTube)

Chxrry 22, “Worlds Away” (YouTube)

Sad Night Dynamite, “Sick Of Your Sound” (YouTube)

Ricky Montgomery, “Don’t Say That” (YouTube)

Yendry, “La Puerta” (YouTube)

Samory I, “Crown” (YouTube)

Pink Pablo, “Perdimos El Control” (YouTube)

Gabi Sklar, “Good Kisser” (YouTube)

Neriah feat. Trevor Daniel, “Paris” (YouTube)

PNAU feat. Bebe Rexha and Ozuna, “Stars” (YouTube)

Ralph, “Pain Relief” (YouTube)

ZHU, “Revelations” (YouTube)

Margaritas Podridas, “Corazón” (YouTube)

Drama, “Feel the Same” (YouTube)

The Dare, “Sex” (YouTube)

Sir Chloe, “Center” (YouTube)