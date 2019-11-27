 The Secret History of the Black Crowes - Rolling Stone
Subscribe
Hear the Secret History of the Black Crowes

Black Crowes founding drummer Steve Gorman tells all on our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast

Brian Hiatt

The Black Crowes in the '90s

Ian Dickson/Shutterstock

Hard to Handle: The Life and Death of the Black Crowes — A Memoir, by Steve Gorman, the band’s former drummer and co-founder (who co-wrote the book with Steven Hyden), is one of the most jaw-droppingly entertaining rock books in years, painting the recently reunited Chris and Rich Robinson as constantly at war, and tragically intent on destroying their own band’s potential. In a new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Gorman (who currently plays in Trigger Hippy) shares some of the most outrageous, tragic and drugged-out tales from his time with the Crowes – including their jealousy over grunge’s success, the time they turned down an offer from Jimmy Page to co-write songs for a new album, and much more.

To hear the entire discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

[Find the Book Here]

 

