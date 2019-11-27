Hear the Secret History of the Black Crowes

Hard to Handle: The Life and Death of the Black Crowes — A Memoir, by Steve Gorman, the band’s former drummer and co-founder (who co-wrote the book with Steven Hyden), is one of the most jaw-droppingly entertaining rock books in years, painting the recently reunited Chris and Rich Robinson as constantly at war, and tragically intent on destroying their own band’s potential. In a new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Gorman (who currently plays in Trigger Hippy) shares some of the most outrageous, tragic and drugged-out tales from his time with the Crowes – including their jealousy over grunge’s success, the time they turned down an offer from Jimmy Page to co-write songs for a new album, and much more.

To hear the entire discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr. and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.

Popular on Rolling Stone

[Find the Book Here]