Can a Married Indie-Pop Duo Feel Daniel Johnston’s Valentine’s Day Heartbreak?

Now, somehow, a married couple — Bridgette Moody and John Seasons, who record as Haunted Summer — have improbably captured the right cocktail of anguish and optimism in their cover of the song. Moody’s voice shivers as she sings about her love being left in the cold while Seasons strums gently on an acoustic guitar. Ambient keyboard chords chase and enfold themselves around Moody’s voice, heightening the sparseness that always made Johnston’s music great.

Without speculating too much on Moody and Seasons’ relationship, the couple suffers in all the right ways for the song, which will feature on their upcoming album, Whole, set to come out June 21 on Rain Phoenix’s LaunchLeft label. It takes a strong bond to allow each other to be so vulnerable on a song like this, a point that becomes even clearer in the video, which they filmed on the beach of Point Arena, California. Even though things sound bleak for them (and look bleaker as they long for each other on either side of a door amid crashing waves), there’s still enough hope that makes you want to root for them. That was Johnston’s secret, too.