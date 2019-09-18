Hear Our New Podcast on the Magic of Harry Styles

What’s Harry Styles really like? In the wake of his intimate cover story on one of the most singular artists in modern music, Rob Sheffield joins host Brian Hiatt and Brittany Spanos on our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast to share even more.

Sheffield breaks down his time with the singer, explains his retro influences, makes a case for his artistic greatness and drops a hint about his upcoming album ( “varied, absolutely intense and soulful and true and expansive”). He also mentions that Styles told him that his first solo tour changed his life: “That tour affected me deeply,” Styles told Sheffield. “It really changed me emotionally. Having people come to sing the songs. For me, the tour was the biggest thing in terms of being more accepting of myself, I think. I kept thinking, ‘Oh wow, they really want me to be myself.”

