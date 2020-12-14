 Haim: Our Favorite Things of the Year - Rolling Stone
So, How Was Your 2020, Haim?

Sister trio talk listening to Joni Mitchell’s Hejira, watching Reality Bites, and cooking lasagna

So, How Was Your 2020? is a series in which our favorite entertainers answer our questionnaire about the music, culture and memorable moments that shaped their year. We’ll be rolling these pieces out throughout December.

Haim released their most daring album to date, Women in Music Pt. III, this past June, and while they weren’t able to tour the record — aside from a few deli shows at the beginning of 2020 — the sisters kept themselves busier than ever. To keep us all from going nuts in quarantine, the trio offered Zoom dance lessons for some of their most memorable music videos. And just last week, Este and Danielle Haim guest-starred in Taylor Swift’s murderous revenge track “No Body, No Crime,” on her new album Evermore.

With the end of a long, hard year upon us, Haim shared with Rolling Stone the music that got them through 2020, the celebrity they most want to quarantine with, and what they’re most looking forward to in 2021. (Spoiler alert: like the rest of us, they really miss their live shows.)

The album I listened to the most in 2020 was: 
Waxahatchee, Saint Cloud; Thundercat, It Is What It Is; Arca, Kick I.

My favorite TV show to stream during quarantine was:
Pen15.

The song that will define “2020” for me is: 
“WAP.”

I’d define my current state of mind as:
The Diane Keaton laugh/cry scene in Something’s Gotta Give.

The viral video I kept coming back to in quarantine was:
Jack Black’s Tiktok.

The old-favorite album I returned to for comfort this year was: 
Joni Mitchell’s Hejira; PJ Harvey’s Stories From the city, Stories From the Sea; Chaka Khan’s I Feel For You.

The old-favorite movie I returned to for comfort this year was:
Reality Bites.

A new hobby I picked up in quarantine was:
Embroidery.

The celebrity I’d most want to quarantine with is:
Adam Sandler.

The most interesting thing I learned to cook during quarantine was:
Lasagna.

The best book I read in quarantine was:
Me Talk Pretty One Day — David Sedaris.

Something positive that happened to me that nobody noticed was:
Finally unpacked my suitcases from tour.

The mistake I learned the most from this year was:
Salt looks exactly like sugar.

The biggest hero of 2020 was:
Megan Thee Stallion.

A word or phrase I never want to hear again is:
Quar.

The thing I’m least looking forward to in 2021 is:
Nothing.

The thing I’m most looking forward to doing when the pandemic is over is:
Touring.

My biggest hope for 2021 is:
Tour.

