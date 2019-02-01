Green Day’s ‘Dookie’: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

“Back then, I just wanted to write songs I could be proud of and be able to play in five years,” Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong told Rolling Stone in 2014 of his mindset two decades prior.

He would of course achieve that and a whole lot more. In 1994, Green Day accomplished what seemed unthinkable for young punks before them: They became an international phenomenon. With the release of the bratty, rousing Dookie, the trio not only made their major-label debut; they created a new youth movement as grunge was beginning its decline.

Hailing from California’s East Bay, singer-guitarist Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool had already garnered buzz within the punk underground. Their often silly and stoned outlook on life, love and loneliness had made their first two albums on local label Lookout! — 39/Smooth and Kerplunk — into modestly big successes. All three members were around 21 when the band sparked a major-label bidding war; they eventually settled on Reprise thanks to the immediate connection they felt with the young A&R Rob Cavallo. The album’s success took the world by surprise and set the tone for the band’s still-thriving career. (Fittingly, RS named Dookie the definitive pop-punk album in a 2017 survey.)

In honor of Dookie‘s anniversary, here are 10 lesser-known facts about a still-resonant album that changed the course of rock history.

1. The album was originally titled Liquid Dookie.

Green Day’s original intentions for their major-label debut were much dirtier: The band originally wanted to nod to diarrhea with the title Liquid Dookie. The phrase was inspired by their experiences with getting “the shits” on tour due to terrible diets. But according to their Behind the Music episode, the full title was “too gross” for their label. “We had a fecal fascination in those years,” Tré Cool said during the Ultimate Albums documentary on VH1. The band eventually settled on the shortened and equally effective Dookie to get their point across.

2. Richie Bucher’s illustrated album art alluded to Black Sabbath and AC/DC — and Sesame Street.

Dookie’s colorful, chaotic cover image is, first and foremost, a nod to the trio’s Bay Area roots — the setting was modeled off Berkeley’s Telegraph Avenue, with depictions of various local characters — but the collage-like image also features a few of Green Day’s musical heroes. “The robed character that looks like the Mona Lisa is the woman on the cover of the first Black Sabbath album,” Billie Joe Armstrong revealed during the Ultimate Albums doc. “AC/DC guitarist Angus Young is in there somewhere too.”

Dookie’s original back cover featured a picture of a plush-toy version of Sesame Street’s Ernie, but the image was later removed due to fear both of inciting a possible lawsuit from the show and sparking confusion over whether or not the album was for children.

3. The band worked hard to avoid major-label “horror stories.”

With the support of Reprise’s Rob Cavallo, the band found ways to stay true to their punk ethos while making the album. They came into the studio with a plan, choosing the studio they wanted to record in and making sure they were well prepared. They completed the album in two months. “We were ready,” Armstrong said in 2014. “We didn’t want to be one of those bands that got stuck in the studio. We heard about record labels telling bands, ‘This is what’s wrong. Make it again’ — horror stories about spending money. We were like ‘Fuck that shit. We’re going to record this and be done.’”

4. Green Day saw themselves as an “extroverted” alternative to the angsty grunge scene.

“I thought a lot of the grunge bands were nothing but arena-rock bands,” Armstrong said during Ultimate Albums. “They were all super introverted and didn’t say anything.” Later in 2014, he commented that there was too much “whining in rock at the time. By nature we’re extroverts.” For the trio, their appeal came through in their own “devil-may-care attitude.”

5. Breakout single “Longview” wasn’t just about masturbation.

Other artists had scored hits with songs about masturbation, but “Longview,” Green Day’s first major hit, put a newly bleak spin on the topic with its portrait of a pothead burnout. According to Armstrong, he wanted the track to get at more than just “pulling the pud” as he said in the Ultimate Albums documentary. “Mine was coming more from lonely guy, no girlfriend, no life. Complete loser.”

6. “Basket Case” addressed Armstrong’s bisexual identity.

Armstrong used several of the songs express his own sexual confusion and exploration at the time. Most notably, in the third verse of “Basket Case,” he changes the gender of the “whore,” as a way of challenging not only himself but also the listener.

“It’s also looking at the world and saying, ‘It’s not as black and white as you think. This isn’t your grandfather’s prostitute — or maybe it was,’” he told Rolling Stone in 2014. “This record touches on bisexuality a lot.”

The song “Coming Clean” took a more introspective turn, with the opening line “Seventeen and strung out on confusion.” Though he was on the verge of marrying his long-distance girlfriend Adrienne at the time, Armstrong still was in a “process of discovery,” as he reflected 20 years after the album’s release. “I was willing to try anything,” he noted.

7. Armstrong used songwriting as a way to soothe his troubled mental state.

In the Dookie documentary, the singer-songwriter explained that he often used music to cope with panic attacks and anxiety. He attributed some of his issues to “residual anxiety” from his childhood, specifically the loss of his father to esophageal cancer when he was 10. “I had no idea what was going on — I thought I was losing my mind,” he said of his panic attacks, which are heavily alluded to in “Basket Case.” Feelings of loneliness, anger, anxiety and alienation also pervade songs like “Burnout,” “She,” “F.O.D.,” “Longview” and “Having a Blast.”

“The only way I could know what was going on was to write a song about it,” he said.

8. In spite of the backlash from their scene, Green Day felt proud of and comfortable with their sudden rock stardom

“I loved watching the crowds getting bigger and bigger, the excitement of people singing every word,” Armstrong said of the Dookie era in a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone, but those around them weren’t always so comfortable. At the same time that they blew up, acts like Pearl Jam and Stone Temple Pilots were publicly struggling with their own celebrity and excess. “We got the backlash more than all those other bands together,” Armstrong said. “I firmly believe that. Coming from Gilman Street and the Maximum Rock N Roll era of bands, which was basically a socialist mentality, what we did was straight up blasphemy: becoming rock stars.”

Even with the risk of losing their credibility in the scene that raised them, Armstrong, Dirnt and Cool felt like they belonged in spaces like Berkeley’s state-of-the-art Fantasy studio, working with much larger budgets than they had in the past. “I learned how to dial in good sounds, get the best guitar tones,” Armstrong told RS in 2014. “I was able to take a little time doing vocals. I loved that experience.”

9. Dookie’s success brought about an “identity crisis” within the band.

Dookie helped bring punk into the mainstream but its success led to new pressures for the previously anti-major label trio, branded by some as sell-outs. “We were going through an identity crisis,” Armstrong told Rolling Stone in 2001 of what it was like to record Insomniac in the wake of Dookie’s success. “We felt like an underground band, but we were a mainstream band so there’s that thing we had to deal with.”

10. Years later, Green Day still feel deeply connected to Dookie’s songs.

While on tour in 2017, Armstrong noted that he still feels the same energy when playing songs like “Basket Case” every night. “It’s an anthem for the weirdos and freaks,” he said. “The song is about losing your mind and I think the majority of people have had that experience in some way, shape or form in their life.”