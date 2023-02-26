fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Music Now

How Do Great Artists End Up Making Horrible Albums?

We discuss – and debate – our '50 Genuinely Horrible Albums by Great Artists' list in the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now
Neil Young, Prince.
Neil Young and Prince both made our list of "horrible albums by great artists' Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Paul Natkin/WireImage

Thanks to contractual obligations, burnout, bandwagon-jumping, over-ambition, or all of the above, it can be surprisingly easy for some of the most talented artists ever to release truly dire work.

Trending

In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, we dive into the first half of Andy Greene’s recent “50 Genuinely Horrible Albums by Great Artists” list. Greene joins host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which pinpoints the synth-soaked mid-1980s as one of the most perilous periods for veteran artists. The episode also raises the possibility that some albums on the list – especially Madonna’s American Life and Prince’s Chaos and Disorder – might not be horrible after all. (To hear the full discussion, find it here at the podcast provider of your choice, or just press play above.)

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on Apple Podcasts or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts). Check out six years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, Halsey, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Rick Ross, Alicia Keys, the National, Ice Cube, Taylor Hawkins, Willow, Keith Richards, Robert Plant, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Charlie Puth, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many others. Plus, there are dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Noah Cyrus Confidently Freed the Nipple in a Showstopping Mesh Look for Milan Fashion Week

Liam Neeson Rejected James Bond Because of His Wife's Ultimatum: 'If You Play 007, We’re Not Getting Married'

Harvey Weinstein's "Jane Doe 1" Victim Reveals Identity: "I'm Tired of Hiding"

Tech CEO, New York Times Reporter Paid $51 Million for Ryan Seacrest's LA Estate

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad