Were the 2019 Grammys Actually…. Good?

The Grammys still have a long way to go — just ask pretty much any current hip-hop artist, or have a chat with Ariana Grande, who skipped music’s biggest night. But considered as pure spectacle, the overstuffed 2019 awards ceremony was the most entertaining “of the post-LL Cool J era,” as Rob Sheffield argues in the latest episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast.

Sheffield is joined by Brittany Spanos and host Brian Hiatt as the panel breaks down the unexpectedly soaring highs (that Dolly Parton tribute; the sleek, Camila Cabello-led opening number; Travis Scott starting a mosh pit; Gaga being very Gaga for the first time in a while; St. Vincent and Dua Lipa’s jaw-dropping duet) and painful lows (Jennifer Lopez awkwardly attempting to embody all of Motown Records’ history; the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ weird decision to play a recent song rather than a classic, while teaming with a superfluous Post Malone).

To hear the whole discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

