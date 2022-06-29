Goldenboy Countup Sounds Like Red Foxx From the Trap on ‘Air Fryer’

Rap regions have been blurring their boundaries like never before in recent years. Goldenboy Countup , who hails from DeLand, just north of Orlando, Florida, sounds like a Michigan artist with a country drawl — a bit like Gucci Mane’s, but with more of a whisper. On “Air Fryer,” Goldenboy leans on the run-on sentences and dirtbag lyrics that have made Michigan one of the premier regions in all of hip-hop.

Goldenboy is a bit more unconventional than his counterparts to the north; he’s also less into the basketball references Michigan rappers seem to love. More than anything, he’s hilarious, like Redd Foxx if he was from the trap. “Golden, what the fuck this lawyer for?/I’m a good liar” is so funny that it made me muffle my laughter under my shirt. The production has the dark and brooding pianos that seem fitting for Michigan, with its water crisis in Flint and Detroit’s history of woes.

Lately, there is a joke making the rounds on Twitter about rap fans playing music for their girlfriends. That music is supposedly so intense and bristly that it “scares the women.” Countup makes that type of music — and at his best, it makes him impossible to ignore.

