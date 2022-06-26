 Giveon on the Making of His New Album 'Give or Take' - Rolling Stone
Giveon Goes Deep on the Making of His New Album, ‘Give or Take’

In our new video interview, the R&B leading light opens up about the creative process behind his deeply personal, long-awaited debut

By
Dewayne Gage

Rolling Stone Social Media Editor

After seven Grammy nominations without a full-length album, Giveon has finally released his debut, Give or Take. Over 16 tracks, the singer delivers some of his most personal ballads to date, with help from top-flight producers like Bo-1da, Jahaan Sweet, Sevyn Thomas and Leon Thomas. It was just the album he wanted to make — a place to say everything he wanted to say.

“Every time I am making a song or writing a story, at the moment, I don’t have the intention of where that will be placed,” he says. “After two years of going through life and writing about life, I start to put them together.” On Give or Take, Giveon’s conversations with his mom — heard at the end of several tracks — shape the album’s narrative and add a heartfelt touch.

We caught up with Giveon via Zoom as he broke down the recording and writing process, and why this album is so personal. Watch the video right here. 

In This Article: giveon

