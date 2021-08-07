Hear George Clinton Tell the Whole Story of Parliament-Funkadelic on Our New Podcast

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Parliament-Funkadelic founder George Clinton recently sat down with Rolling Stone for a career-spanning interview, where he dug deep into the real origins of P-Funk’s sound, explained why he chooses weed over hard drugs, and reflected on his legacy.

The whole conversation, where Clinton also talked about why he didn’t mind the transformation of “Atomic Dog” into Snoop Dogg’s “What’s My Name,” among many other subjects, is featured in the new episode of our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now. To hear the entire episode, press play above, or download and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

