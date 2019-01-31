Listen to Gary Clark Jr.: The Rolling Stone Interview

For the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Patrick Doyle sat down with Gary Clark Jr. in our Sirius XM studio for a definitive interview that covers Clark’s entire career. Among many other topics, he discusses his early days in Austin (as a kid, he wanted to be in a group like Boyz II Men), his breakthrough performance at the 2010 Crossroads Festival (where he faced sound problems at the worst possible moment, and transforming his creative process for his upcoming new album This Land (due February 22nd, right after a scheduled Saturday Night Live performance), with its bold, topical title track and adventurous production.

The interview is full of revelations, from the song Clark would play for his son to introduce him to the blues to his thoughts on the state of the guitar,to his reluctant confession of how he broke his hand while recording the album: “I got pissed off,” he admits. Doyle, who first interviewed Clark in 2011, also recently spent time with the artist in Austin for an upcoming Rolling Stone feature.

To hear the whole discussion, press play above or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify, and check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Ice Cube, Neil Young, Julian Casablancas, Johnny Marr, Fleetwood Mac, Donald Fagen, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson and many more. Tune in Fridays at 1 p.m. ET to hear the show broadcast live on Sirius XM’s Volume, channel 106.