Fyre Festival and the Long, Wild History of Disastrous Music Fests

Was Fyre Festival, in all of its disastrous non-glory, the millennial Woodstock? Sort of!

In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Brittany Spanos, David Browne and Andy Greene join host Brian Hiatt to break down the utter mess that was Fyre, as chronicled in documentaries on both Hulu and Netflix. It was, in theory, a music festival — with Blink-182 and Major Lazer, among others, booked to perform — but no one involved, from the organizers to the attendees, seemed to care very much about the actual performances.

Our panel also ponders Ja Rule’s mysteriously exalted status among a certain set of young people and the odd ways of Instagram influencers. Then they take a look back at some infamously calamitous festivals, including Altamont and Woodstock ’99, while also exploring the dual planned Woodstock 50th anniversary concerts planned for later this year, one at the original festival site in Bethel, New York, the other — a much more ambitious venture that will use the actual Woodstock name — in Watkins Glen, New York. To hear the whole discussion, press play above or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

