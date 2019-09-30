 Future 25: Jody Gerson Leads Music Publishing’s New Groove – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Future 25: Jody Gerson, CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music Features

Future 25: Jody Gerson, CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group

The veteran executive took the publishing giant past the billion-dollar mark by tearing down silos and taking risks

By
Amy X. Wang

Senior Music Business Editor

Amy X. Wang's Most Recent Stories

View All

Courtesy of Universal Music

Jody Gerson knew she had a knack for identifying future stars even when she was just “Xeroxing sheet music and lead sheets” for a publisher in her first post-college job. She went on to prove it at major publishing companies like Warner/Chappell and Sony/ATV, signing 14-year-old Alicia Keys in 1996 and Norah Jones in 2003, among other promising young talent.

For the past four years, Gerson has headed Universal Music Publishing Group, which she helped break free from its traditionally behind-the-scenes role and become “not a passive participant but an active one, in artists’ and songwriters’ careers.” Upon entering UMPG, Gerson immediately started tearing down silos between departments like artist development and marketing; she also expanded UMPG’s sync team and ensured film and TV deals with major studios become a centerpiece to the company’s growth strategy. Gerson added budding superstars like Post Malone, Tierra Whack, and Billie Eilish to the existing roster of legacy hits like Paul Simon, Billie Joel, and Elton John, nixing the company’s habit of “only signing sure things.” Under her stewardship, UMPG has boosted its revenue by 40%, and it crossed the billion-dollar mark for the first time in 2018.

Related

Pharrell Williams, whose latest release with his long-running side project "N.E.R.D." is the upcoming album "No_One Ever Really Dies," in Los Angeles, Dec. 5, 2017. The "Happy" superstar has found it impossible to be complacent in the era of Trump. (Graham Walzer/The New York Times)
Future 25: Pharrell Williams, Artist and Festival Founder
Future 25: Chris Kappy and Lynn Oliver-Cline, Luke Combs' Team

“Fortunately, our bets on new talent have been right more than they’ve been wrong,” Gerson says — modestly, since it’s her own keen talent-scouting instincts that’ve locked down many of those bets. Gerson also believes that music publishers, despite being traditionally more of a behind-the-scenes business than their glitzy record-label counterparts, can use their relationships to other industries to greatly boost the value of their music. “In publishing, I get to hold artists up. I get to support artists and songwriters, not just think of them as a brand,” she says.

As one of the music industry’s top female executives, Gerson says she is conscious of her status and wants to use it to motivate young women in the business — just as she had to be encouraged into her leadership role herself, originally. ”For me, power is the ability to empower others,” Gerson says. “I had to be pushed into this job by other women who said I could do it. I didn’t know I’d be a great chairman. But now that I’ve done it — I could do anything.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.