 Song You Need to Know: Florence + The Machine, 'Girls Against God' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'For All Mankind' Season 3: Apple's Stellar Space-Race Show Keeps Heading Into the Stratosphere
Home Music Music Features

Florence + The Machine’s ‘Girls Against God’ Is a Gorgeous Pandemic-Era Anthem

Florence Welch spins anger at being stuck home into something beautiful. See why the track is a Song You Need to Know

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Florence + the Machine’s excellent new album Dance Fever is Florence Welch’s attempt to describe her pandemic experience. What the bewitching bandleader learned about herself, more than anything, is that she lives to be on stage, moving and howling for thousands of fans. 

The album finds comfort in that fact, filled to the brim with a desire for movement. “Girls Against God” is a softly angry song, encapsulating her righteous rage at the skies for having the thing she loves taken away from her. In expressing that, she writes some of the most beautiful and relatable lyrics about the sense of helplessness and isolation so many of us felt in 2020.

The stand-out track shares a name with a Jenny Hval book about witches, time travel and black metal. The scenes in Welch’s tune, which relies more on folk simplicity than the type of arena-level baroque pop she’s known for, feel pedestrian in comparison to the cosmic fantasies she often paints. “And it’s good to be alive/Crying into cereal at midnight,” she sings on the chorus. She shortly follows with a humorous gut punch: “I listen to music from 2006 and I feel kind of sick.”

Related Stories

Florence + the Machine's 'Dance Fever' is an Ecstatic Prayer for Post-Pandemic Redemption
Florence and the Machine Reigns King at 'Dance Fever' Warm-Up Show in NYC

Related Stories

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Every Super Bowl Halftime Show, Ranked From Worst to Best
Muhammad Ali: 4 Ways He Changed America

The song is full of moments of personal, nostalgic memories for Welch. She recalls being in the musician Tom Vek’s basement as a young, aspiring artist herself. The fantasies she has now are of passively waiting in the wings of a stage. Welch’s penchant for grandiosity comes in the form of shaking her fist at the sky, directing anger and sadness towards God and what’s been wrought. She sings her threats with so much conviction, you almost believe she could win this Holy War she’s waging: “Oh God, you’re gonna get it/You’ll be sorry that you messed with us.” She grounds herself later, reminding us and her that she’s “another screaming speck of dust” among the billions who can’t do much but stare at her bedroom floor.

Her producer Jack Antonoff called this one of his favorites, saying on Instagram that it was “one of the best moments during a dark time.” It’s hard to disagree. 

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

In This Article: Florence and the Machine, Jack Antonoff, Song You Need to Know

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.