 Feid, 'El Padrino': Song You Need to Know - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber Continue Reign on RS 100 with 'Stay'
Home Music Music Features

Song You Need to Know: Feid, ‘El Padrino’

Colombian singer worked with Sky Rompiendo on highlight from Inter Shibuya – La Mafia

By
Elias Leight

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All

song you need to know syntk
On Feid’s recent single “Fumeteo,” the Colombian singer demonstrated his knack for polished, radio-ready reggaeton — the track was succinct, percussive, and easily chantable.

Feid draws from this well again on “El Padrino,” a cut from his new album Inter Shibuya – La Mafia. This one is more leisurely, opening with more than 50 seconds of Feid singing accompanied only by plaintive acoustic guitar. His voice is very closely mic’d, so the sound of each gulp of oxygen surges through the track — “Teníamo’ ganas de vernos, un afán de conocernos,sharp intake of breath — as he sings about his need to “feel eternal pleasure.”

The reggaeton drums arrive just in time to emphasize Feid’s excitement at opening the door and finding a naked woman. He stretches the word “desnuda” across several beats, sending his voice waterfalling down the scale at the same time. This tumbles the listener into a melodic hole, but then the beat drops, catapulting you skyward to dazzling effect. J Balvin is an expert at this type of hooky, cascading vocal — see his song “Azul,” among others — and Balvin’s longtime collaborator Sky Rompiendo helped produce “El Padrino.”

Inter Shibuya – La Mafia came out earlier this month. Every one of the album’s tracks debuted in Spotify’s Top 25 in Colombia.

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

In This Article: Feid, Song You Need to Know

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.