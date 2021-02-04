 Hear a 1998 Track from Cult-Favorite Nineties Act the Farewell Bend - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Kim Gordon Releases Music Video for 'Hungry Baby'
Home Music Music Features

Hear a 1998 Track from Cult-Favorite Nineties Act the Farewell Bend

Kansas City trio spawned from regional favorites Boys Life and Giants Chair skillfully blended muscle and melody on its just-reissued 1998 debut

By
Hank Shteamer

Senior Music Editor

Hank Shteamer's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Farewell Bend

'In Passing,' the newly reissued debut from Nineties Kansas City trio the Farewell Bend, deserves recognition as an indie classic of the era.

courtesy of the Farewell Bend

In rock, supergroup status is relative. Nineties-era Kansas City trio the Farewell Bend didn’t exactly boast the starry pedigree of a Traveling Wilburys, or even a Minuteflag. But for fans of the members’ prior projects — Boys Life and Giants Chair, two like-minded KC outfits that each found unique ways of combining post-hardcore crunch with heartfelt vulnerability — their first and only LP, 1998’s In Passing, represented a welcome opportunity to hear how a “What if …?” inter-band collaboration might play out.

Out of print for years, In Passing is back out on vinyl and digital — and now streaming for the first time ever — thanks to Seattle label Spartan, which also released the first Giants Chair album in more than two decades a couple years back. Opening track “Heads Down” gives a good idea of how Farewell Bend members Brandon Butler, John Rejba, and Paul Ackerman brought together signature elements from their earlier work. Butler plays a chiming guitar intro, giving way to an explosive entrance from Rejba’s bass and Ackerman’s drums. Butler’s vocals have the same pinched, wistful quality heard in his work with Boys Life, but while that band often offset its raging climaxes with moody builds and gentle interludes — as heard on their outstanding ’96 swan song, Departures and Landfalls — the Farewell Bend favored a raucous, high-energy stomp. In Boys Life, Rejba teamed with John Anderson, a drummer with a jazzy, atmospheric style; here, matched with Ackerman, who always brought a relentless drive to Giants Chair, he sounds both muscular and craftily melodic. Lyrically, Butler, known for mining bittersweet nostalgia in Boys Life, adopts a more biting tone, seemingly sending up youthful apathy: “It is the craze with all the kids nowadays/Heads down/I am in touch with all the world and I’ve got my TV on.”

Related

yasmin williams
Song You Need to Know: Yasmin Williams, 'After the Storm'
Oddball Folkie Peter Stampfel's Spice Girls Cover Is a Daring Stunt That Works

Related

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORS NOTE: THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN CONVERTED TO BLACK AND WHITE) Chadwick Boseman attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on February 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Chadwick Boseman: Long Live the King
25 Best Pixar Movie Characters

Like the rest of the LP, “Heads Down” commemorates an era of underground/alternative rock where catchiness and brawn were perfectly aligned. These days, as the loosely defined emo aesthetic continues to be catalogued in near-academic detail, In Passing deserves mention among acknowledged Nineties classics like Sunny Day Real Estate’s Diary, Texas Is the Reason’s Do You Know Who You Are?, and Braid’s Frame and Canvas.

Like a lot of bands either putting out new records or reissuing old ones in 2020 or 2021, the Farewell Bend had planned to be on the road supporting In Passing 2.0 (which boasts a fresh remaster and a bonus track previously available only on an obscure split seven-inch). They were originally booked for the Fest, Gainesville, Florida’s annual punk blowout, in fall 2020; that’s currently scheduled for raincheck dates in October. If all goes down as planned, the Farewell Bend will play In Passing in full there. Chances are, anyone who’s waited more than 20 years to see them back onstage won’t mind sitting tight for another eight months.

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

In This Article: indie rock, Song You Need to Know

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.