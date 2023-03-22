Maximum Taylor: Here’s How the Eras Tour Hits New, Swift-ier Heights

Taylor Swift has no fewer than four new albums — Lover, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights — to cover in the Eras Tour, which was both an opportunity and a major challenge. It wasn’t hard to imagine that she’d end up sidelining the quieter material of Folklore and Evermore in favor of her stadium-shaking pop hits, but instead, she pretty much plays everything, every night.

In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Waiss Aramesh (who covered opening night in Glendale, Arizona for Rolling Stone), joins Brittany Spanos and host Brian Hiatt for a look at how Swift pulls the whole thing off. (To hear the full discussion, find it here at the podcast provider of your choice, go directly to Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or just press play above.)

In the episode, we dive deep on the setlist, which has so far boasted 44 songs a night, with no fewer than 12 tracks from Folklore and Evermore, and other surprises, beginning with Swift’s choice of opening song: the underrated Lover track “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince.” We also go deep on the tour’s song choices, the staging, and much more, including predictions of future surprises and guest stars.

