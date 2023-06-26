Elyanna Is Forging Her Own Path

Before she hit Coachella’s Gobi Stage this spring, Elyanna took a moment to pray with her tightknit team. Taking a cue from her brother Feras, who accompanied her on keyboard, the Palestinian Chilean singer visualized herself as the star of a music video. Then she powered up with her go-to mood booster: dates. “Dates give me energy, I love them,” she says. “I eat dates, and let’s go. We’re on stage.”

Elyanna, born Elian Marjieh, is just 21, but she’s already venturing into uncharted territory by blending Arabic, Latin, and Western sounds. Hailing from Nazareth, she was influenced by a range of artists, from Adele and Etta James to Dalida and Nancy Ajram, as well as the hypnotic rhythms of cumbia, Arabic folk music, and belly dancing.

With a family history rooted in art — her mother is a writer, and her grandfather is a Zajal singer and poet— it’s no surprise that she discovered her passion early on. At 15, she emigrated to the United States with her family to pursue music, first settling in San Diego before moving to Los Angeles. “The biggest sacrifice is me moving here,” she says, “[but] I know this is where dreams come true.”

Elyanna represents her roots through every part of her artistry, including her look: She might wear a tatreez shawl or a headpiece adorned with coins. Like her bold wardrobe, Elyanna’s music also takes risks in bridging cultural divides and exploring themes of immigrant experiences, love, and resilience. But it hasn’t been easy. What was the toughest hurdle? “That I sang Arabic in America,” she says. “A lot of people didn’t see my vision.”

She continues: “Some people [say], ‘This doesn’t sound good. She’s not representing us.’ Because they don’t hear the traditional Arabic. I respect my culture very much. I know our traditions. I’m fully a Palestinian girl.”

Still, none of that has changed her approach. During her Coachella set, Elyanna belted out fan favorites like “Ana Lahale,” which has amassed 26 million global streams, according to Luminate data, and features her mentor, Lebanese Canadian singer Massari — who also made a special appearance during weekend two of the festival. She incorporated instruments like the tabla and oud and enchanted the audience with a dreamy rendition of Édith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose,” titled “Al Kawn Janni Maak,” from her second EP, Elyanna 2. The set concluded with the funky beat of the derbake and her reggae-infused track “Ghareeb Alay.” The song features Tunisian rapper Balti, and Elyanna rapped and sang in Arabic as she performed it onstage. Editor’s picks

Though it was only her "second legit performance," as she puts it, Elyanna's show at Coachella marked a milestone: She was the first artist to sing a full set in Arabic at the festival. She brings a fresh perspective to the table, one that is often underrepresented. "I am creating my own box," she says. "I want to introduce a new culture, sound, and language. I mean, that's the whole point."

She shares that her upcoming album goes even farther, reflecting more attitude, swagger, and a deeper exploration of her Chilean roots. She describes the project as “spidery,” with cool and edgy beats that are anything but safe. And as if her musical prowess wasn’t enough, she’s also taking college classes in business management and fashion, with dreams of becoming a businesswoman in the future.

Before walking offstage at Coachella, Elyanna held up a Palestinian keffiyeh, a heartfelt gesture of solidarity with her people and an unapologetic celebration of their identity. Moved by the unwavering conviction and raw emotion, the crowd erupted in applause, with some brought to tears. “Arabic music can one day be international,” she says. “When it comes to art, you’re free — and that’s how I felt. Free.”