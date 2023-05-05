Ed Sheeran, Tove Lo, Billy Woods and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Ed Sheeran rides the tide on a highlight from his fifth album, Tove Lo delivers a stripped down gem, Lil Baby stays guarded, and electronic music legend Brian Eno shows up twice, once with a rock legend and once with a rising house music star.

Ed Sheeran, “Life Goes On” (YouTube)

Tove Lo, “No One Dies From Love (Stripped from France)” (YouTube)

Lil Baby, “Go Hard” (YouTube)

Bethany Cosentino, “It’s Fine” (YouTube)

billy woods & Kenny Segal, “Soft Landing” (YouTube)

Neqer, “Donde No Ve Dios” (YouTube)

Peter Gabriel feat. Brian Eno, “Four Kinds of Horses” (YouTube)

Misterwives, “Nosebleeds” (YouTube)

Banda MS and Ice Cube, “¿Cuáles Fronteras?” (YouTube)

Fred Again… and Brian Eno, “I Saw You” (YouTube)

Blusher, “Backbone” (YouTube)

Kimberly Perry, “If I Die Young (Pt. 2)” (YouTube)

Jayla Kai, “See Someone” (YouTube)

Gayle, “Don’t Call Me Pretty” (YouTube)

Emilia feat. Ludmilla, “No Se Ve” (YouTube)

Chloe Moriondo, “Celebrity (Blood Bunny Version)” (YouTube)

Maude Latour, “I Am Not the Sun” (YouTube)

Icona Pop feat. Jaeger “Sh*t We Do For Love” (YouTube)

Lifeguard, “17-18 Lovesong” (YouTube)

Tanya Tucker, “When the Rodeo Is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?)” (YouTube)

Pussy Riot, Boys Noize feat. Alice Glass, “Chastity” (YouTube)

Aespa feat. Naevis, “Welcome to My World” (YouTube)

Bella Dose, “(Man)ifest” (YouTube)

Jovaan feat. Lil Jou Jou, “Frenchie”’ (YouTube)

Matchbox Twenty, “Don’t Get Me Wrong” (YouTube)

Dei V and Myke Towers, “Trending (Remix)” (YouTube)

Velvet Vaughan – “Magic, Baby” (YouTube)

Luna Luna, “Dance With U” (YouTube)

Benson Boone, “Little Runaway” (YouTube)

Teddy Swims, “What More Can I Say” (YouTube)

Jenna Raine, “Fade Away” (YouTube)

C. Tangana feat. PabloPablo, “Alvarado” (YouTube)

Peso Pluma feat. Eladio Carrión, “77” (YouTube)

Carter Faith, “Wild” (YouTube)

Between Friends feat. Teezo Touchdown, “Redlight” (YouTube) Trending Trump 2024: Bring Back the ‘Muslim Ban’ — and Expand It Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian Folk-Rock Troubadour, Dead at 84 Ed Sheeran Positions Copyright Trial as Betrayal of Unspoken Understanding Among Songwriters The Next Front in the GOP's War on Women: No-Fault Divorce

Jessye DeSilva, “Proud and Lonely” (YouTube)

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, “Troubles” (YouTube)