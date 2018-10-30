Hear the Stories Behind Dylan’s ‘Blonde on Blonde’

The deepest mysteries of Bob Dylan’s monumental 1966 album Blonde on Blonde will never be solved. It’s impossible to fully explain a song as mystically beautiful as “Visions of Johanna,” and why would you want to, anyway? But in a new book, That Thin Wild Mercury Sound: Dylan, Nashville and the Making of Blonde on Blonde, journalist Daryl Sanders digs as deep as anyone has into the album’s origins, especially the Nashville sessions at its core, as well as influences from the Beatles to Ronnie Milsap to Lightnin’ Hopkins.

In the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Sanders tells the story of Blonde on Blonde, and he’s joined by Nashville session guitarist Wayne Moss, who played on the album (that’s him on the tricky lick to “I Want You”). “At the time I wasn’t impressed by him that much, because I didn’t know who he was,” admits Moss, who also can be heard on Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman,” among many other tracks. “Therefore we didn’t freeze up on the session or anything, because we weren’t in awe of him… Since then I’ve become a big fan.” To hear the entire episode, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Previously, Rolling Stone Music Now dug into the story of another Dylan album, Empire Burlesque:

Download and subscribe to Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify, and tune in Fridays at 1 p.m. ET to hear the show broadcast live on Sirius XM’s Volume, channel 106.