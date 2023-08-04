×
Doja Cat, Halle Bailey, Bebe Rexha and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Doja Cat attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Doja Cat attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Doja Cat gets ruthless, Halle Bailey shines in her debut solo single, and Bebe Rexha and David Guetta bring us back to the 2010s with a dance-pop anthem. Plus, new music from Kali Uchis, Grupo Frontera, James Blunt and more.

Doja Cat, “Paint the Town Red” (YouTube)

Halle Bailey, “Angel” (YouTube)

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta, “One in a Million” (YouTube)

Kali Uchis feat. El Alfa and JT, “Muñekita” (YouTube)

Grupo Frontera feat. Grupo Firme, “El Amor de Su Vida” (YouTube)

Feid, “Vente Conmigo” (YouTube)

Jordan Ward and 6lack, “Mustard” (YouTube)

Natti Natasha, “No Pare” (YouTube)

La Doña, “Paloma No Vuelve Amar” (YouTube)

Alejandra Guzmán, “Milagros” (YouTube)

Towa Bird, “This Isn’t Me” (YouTube)

Lauv, “Love U Like That” (YouTube)

Gatlin, “Paris” (YouTube)

James Blunt, “Beside You” (YouTube)

Paopao feat. Dalex, “Imprudencia” (YouTube)

Danna Paola, “Tenemos Que Hablar” (YouTube)

Junior H and Grupo Firme, “El Patrocinador” (YouTube)

Wilco, “Evicted” (YouTube)

Semisonic, “The Rope” (YouTube)

James Arthur,  “Blindside” (YouTube)

Le Sserafim feat. Demi Lovato, “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife” (YouTube)

Faouzia, “La La La” (YouTube)

Mavica feat. Khazali, “Empty House” (YouTube)

††† (Crosses), “Invisible Hand” (YouTube)

Tones and I, “The Greatest” (YouTube)

The Story So Far, “Big Blind” (YouTube)

The Front Bottoms, “Clear Path” (YouTube)

Lil Kayla, “Twenty-Three” (YouTube)

DeJ Loaf feat. Teni and CheekyChizzy, “Please Don’t Go” (YouTube)

Rob49 feat. Skilla Baby and Tay B, “Mama” (YouTube)

