×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Valee and Z Money Could Be The Next Buddy-Cop Comedy Duo Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music Features

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott Reviews Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’

“Where’s the hook, dude?”

By
Brian Hiatt

Reporter

Brian Hiatt's Most Recent Stories

View All

Joe Elliott of Def Leppard Performs at the LG Arena In Birmingham & Drake performs on stage during the Drake Aubrey and The Three Migos Tour at American Airlines Arena on November 13th 2018

Joseph Branston/Future/REX/Shutterstock; JLN Photography/REX/Shutterstock

During his appearance on Rolling Stone Music Now, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott – whose band will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in March – took a listen to Drake’s “God’s Plan,” the biggest song of 2018. Elliott has broad musical tastes, but wasn’t crazy about what he heard:

Any thoughts?
Where’s the hook? Where’s the hook, dude? You know what it reminds me of, it reminds me of an updated version of Richie Havens or something like that. But Richie would sit on a stool, play the guitar, sing and sweat and make more of an effort to perform and put melody and heart and soul into it. Whereas, a lot of the rap stuff, to me, it’s just typewriter … There’s some cool rhymes, but I find the lack of melody somewhat stifling in my mind and it’s nothing that I would certainly try and listen to again.

Wasn’t “Pour Some Sugar On Me” directly influenced by the rap of the time?
Yeah, but listen to the difference between that and the Drake song. The attitude that came out of people like The Beastie Boys and Run-DMC, was way more rock than that will ever be. They had meter and bounce and melody and drive… The first thing we heard was “Rapture” by Blondie. It’s like, oh, this is different.

**

To hear the entire career-spanning interview, press play or download and subscribe to Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify. Check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Ice Cube, Neil Young, Julian Casablancas, Johnny Marr, Fleetwood Mac, Donald Fagen, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson and many more. Tune in Fridays at 1 p.m. ET to hear the show broadcast live on Sirius XM’s Volume, channel 106.

In This Article: Def Leppard, Drake

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad